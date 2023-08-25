FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both directions of W.Va. Route 76 in Taylor County are closed Friday for emergency waterline work.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, both lanes of the road will be closed until 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 at milepost 3.76, which is between Rosemont and Flemington near the Dollar General and Flemington Assembly of God church.

During the closure, crews will be relocating a waterline. After 3 p.m. Friday, there will be a lane closure with a traffic light directing traffic 24 hours a day until the work is complete.

Those needing to get through the area must use Route 3/Berry Run Road and U.S. Route 50. The detour is roughly 10 miles around, according to Google Maps. The point was marked on Google Maps, which offered alternate routes automatically.

Bad weather could change the timeline for the project, according to the release.