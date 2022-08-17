TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Taylor County road has collapsed, resulting in an emergency total closure, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Wednesday morning.

The WVDOH said Taylor County Route 6, Nuzum Road is closed while crews make emergency repairs, including pipe replacement and road stabilization. That means Fairfield Drive will not be accessible from the Harrison County end of County Route 50/15, Middleville Road.

The work is expected to last until about 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the WVDOH announced, though it noted that the project schedule could be impacted by inclement weather.

Drivers can take the detour on County Route 3 (Meadland Road), left onto Taylor County Route 3/8 (Middleville), and back to Nuzum Road.

The closure also applies to emergency service and school vehicles. The WVDOH advises drivers to pad their commutes with additional time.