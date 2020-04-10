Taylor County school holds teacher parade through Grafton for students

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Anna Jarvis Elementary school in Taylor county, held a “teacher parade” Thursday morning for all of its students. The parade route was throughout the whole city of Grafton to see all the students from the elementary, middle, and high school.

The assistant principal, Shelly Stead, had the idea for all the teachers to gather in the Anna Jarvis parking lot in their cars and create a long line of cars full of teachers, waving to their students. They wanted to let students know they are thinking about them during this tough time, and that they miss having them in their classrooms.

“The kids were absolutely so excited to see the familiar faces from the school. It’s been quiet a few weeks since we have been able to be with them,” said Anna Jarvis Principal Heather Sinclair. “Despite it all, the teachers have been doing a great job of connecting with them through telephone, remind app, and the computer in several other ways.”

The line of cars stretched for a mile and the entire event lasted two and a half hours. Stead and Sinclair saw other schools nationwide doing the same sort of thing for their students, so they wanted to take the opportunity to safely bring the entire community together.

“Just to see everybody’s faces was a really nice way to connect. The parents seemed to be excited for the kids as well,” said Sinclair. “We were also able to see a lot of the community members that aren’t necessarily connected to the school. I think it just brought extra cheer to the community.”

Anna Jarvis Elementary is considering having another parade closer to the end of the school year. This would be in place of the Annual Memorial Day Parade they participate in every year. With that, they will also combine the event with a celebration for their fourth graders who would typically have a celebration for graduating to middle school.