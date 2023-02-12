TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – In a post made Sunday over Facebook, Taylor County Schools said that Grafton High School had received a threat over the weekend.

According to the post, law enforcement was alerted and the Grafton Police Department, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are all investigating.

“As a result, schools throughout the county will have an increased presence of law enforcement on Monday, February 13, 2023, and longer if deemed necessary,” the post said. “We believe there is no immediate concern for our schools and surrounding communities, and students should report for a normal day of instruction on Monday.”

