Taylor County schools to go full remote until January

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Board of Education officials announced Friday that the county’s schools will go to “full remote learning” starting on Monday, Dec. 14.

The decision is “due to increasing positive cases and quarantines,” according to Superintendent Christy Miller.

Plans call for students to return to the blended learning model the county has used to this point, on January 4, 2021, Miller said.

A number of other counties in north central West Virginia have made the same decision this week, including Harrison, Marion, Monongalia and Upshur counties.