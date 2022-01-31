Taylor County Sheriff’s Dept. investigates possible shooting

ROSEMONT, W.Va. – Law enforcement and EMS personnel were called to a home in Rosemont on Monday afternoon for a possible shooting.

The call was listed as a “trauma – injury – personal injury accident – Advanced Life Support” on the Harrison-Taylor 911 website.

Neighbors told 12 News reporters on the scene that they heard a number of gunshots.





The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. from Devert Hollow Road, in Rosemont.

A woman was taken from the scene to the hospital with a jaw injury, 911 officials said.

The Flemington Volunteer Fire Department and Flemington EMS responded to the incident.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident. Deputies were assisted by the West Virginia State Police.

No further information has been released at this time.