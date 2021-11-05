GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Middle School held a Career Day on Friday. Students heard from more than 10 different professionals about what they do in their field of work.

Presenters included Taylor County EMS, the Grafton Fire Department, the Grafton Police Department, the FBI, pilots, and more. All grades heard a 30-minute presentation and then were able to ask questions.

“We try to give our students a taste of all the different opportunities from college and non-college technical to, you know, being more with our hands,” said Jerry Dooley, a counselor for Taylor County Middle School. “But there’s so many opportunities in our state we just wanted to showcase a little bit of that today.”

Grafton Fire Department showing Taylor County Middle School students their fire truck (WBOY Image)

Dooley said the students were really engaged in the presentations. He also said it’s such a competitive world they have to start showing careers early.

“The more we are going to start looking at their gifts and their traits and all that they have at an earlier age we can start to move them in the directions of the careers that they might find interesting with our schoolwork, with different professions,” Dooley said.

Taylor County Middle School typically holds a career day every year for its students but due to COVID-19, the last two were canceled.

