Taylor County students take a look at their future during Career Day

Taylor

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Grafton Police Department showing Taylor County Middle School students their squad car (WBOY Image)

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Taylor County Middle School held a Career Day on Friday. Students heard from more than 10 different professionals about what they do in their field of work.   

Presenters included Taylor County EMS, the Grafton Fire Department, the Grafton Police Department, the FBI, pilots, and more. All grades heard a 30-minute presentation and then were able to ask questions.  

“We try to give our students a taste of all the different opportunities from college and non-college technical to, you know, being more with our hands,” said Jerry Dooley, a counselor for Taylor County Middle School. “But there’s so many opportunities in our state we just wanted to showcase a little bit of that today.” 

Grafton Fire Department showing Taylor County Middle School students their fire truck (WBOY Image)

Dooley said the students were really engaged in the presentations. He also said it’s such a competitive world they have to start showing careers early.  

“The more we are going to start looking at their gifts and their traits and all that they have at an earlier age we can start to move them in the directions of the careers that they might find interesting with our schoolwork, with different professions,” Dooley said.  

Taylor County Middle School typically holds a career day every year for its students but due to COVID-19, the last two were canceled.

Presenters during the event included: 

  • Katie Fallon and friends from the Avian Conservation Center of Appalachia 
  • Travis Hays – Environmental Inspector, WV DEP 
  • Jacob Jackson – Naturalist, Tygart Lake State Park 
  • Rachelle Beatty (WV Radio) and Justin Knight (WVAQ-FM) 
  • John Murray – WVU Extension Office 
  • Chief Bobby Beltner – Grafton City Police 
  • Chief Ryan Roberts – Grafton City Fire Department 
  • Jason Baltic – Chief Fire Inspector, WV State Fire Marshal’s Office 
  • Dan McGuffey – Pilot 
  • Megan Root – Federal Bureau of Investigations (Fingerprinting) 
  • SSG Crane – West Virginia Army National Guard 
  • Justin Frazer – Assistant Administrator of the United Technical Center 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories