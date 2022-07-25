BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Taylor County fifth and sixth graders Monday took a break from their summer activities to get back into learning.

Students toured the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center in Bridgeport. They were shown many different aircraft and activities that happen at the center.

Taylor County Middle School students talk with their teacher (WBOY – Image)

Teachers within the county believe it’s vital to give students these experiences to show there are options other than a four-year degree from a college or university.

“Four-year degrees may not necessarily be the route for every student,” Taylor County Middle School Teacher Nathaniel Scott said. “So, to come here and look at something maybe like in Pierpont and the aviation center here is beautiful that they get to have different options and see those kinds of things and where they can take them in life.”

On Tuesday, Taylor County seventh and eighth-grade students will be touring the facility.