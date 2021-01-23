Taylor County to vote on school levy

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Residents of Taylor County will vote Saturday on the school levy, that will last for the next five years.

The proposed levy is the exact same one that was passed five years ago. This means that no changes would be made on the taxes residents are charged. Superintendent Christy Miller said that if the levy did not pass, there could be disastrous implications on the schools’ budgets, especially in regards to after-school programs and transportation.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic hindering in-person education for much of the last year, Miller stayed consistent and encouraged voters to look beyond the pandemic when voting on the levy.

“What people have to understand is that the levy goes across a five-year period. So it’s not about what’s happening today; it’s about the future. This is about the quality of the future of the education we can provide so that we are making sure we are educating the whole child,” she explained.

Polls will close at 7:30pm.