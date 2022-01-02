The son of a Grafton resident speak out on drainage issues along Yates Avenue

Residents along Yates Ave. in Grafton battle drainage issues and flooding.

GRAFTON, W.Va. – On Saturday night, heavy rainfall fell across the state causing chaos for many Grafton residents.

In Grafton, the son of a resident explained they have been dealing with numerous issues with drainage in the Yates Avenue area. Because of the lack of proper drainage, the water will build up in front of the home and pour into the garage overflowing the garage drain backing up into the basement.

“Seems like every time it rains real heavy her basement is getting flooded. Her drain in her driveway is trying to keep up with it. And we’ve talked to the city, talked to the state but you can tell the drain is higher than the road here and it’s not draining,” said Keith Knotts, a resident of Grafton.

The Knotts family said the water rushing into and flooding the basement has cost them some of their priceless family heirlooms and keepsakes. The family stated that they have reached out to the city and state and have been met with no solution to the drainage issues.

“This has been going on for about five to six years,” Knotts said. “The other night it was just, the whole sidewalk was under water.”

Knotts stated he would like to see more drains added along Yates Avenue to fix the flooding issues. He said with additional drains and with the water properly diverted to them, it would fix the flooding issue along the street.

