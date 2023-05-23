GROAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Grafton, West Virginia is known for its Memorial Day Parade and Spirit of Grafton events, so if you plan to be in the area this weekend, be aware that the weekend festivities also mean road closures that could impact your plans.

According to the Grafton Police Department, part of at least four roads will be closed from 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 to 8 a.m. Sunday, May 28 for the Spirit of Grafton. “ALL vehicles within the affected street closures must be removed by May 25 at 5 PM or they will be towed!” announced the department on Facebook. These roads include:

Main Street from Bridge Street to Latrobe Street

St. John’s Street from West Main Street to East Boyd Street

East Boyd Street from St. John’s Street to Luzadder Street

Luzadder Street from East Boyd Street to West Main Street

There will also be closures for the Grafton Memorial Day Parade on Monday, the official Memorial Day Parade Grafton Facebook page announced. All traffic to downtown Grafton starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday will be stopped until the end of the parade around 12:30 p.m., the post said.

Anyone who is trying to get to Tygart Lake State Park during that time should use the detour to Thornton on U.S. Route 50 east and then use Glade Run to get to the lake from there, according to parade organizers.