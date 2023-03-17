CLARKSBURG, W.VA. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways announced in a release on Friday that three different roads will be closed due to a combination of paving projects and bridgework.

Taylor County

Portions of the following roads will be closed due to a paving project, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 20 through Tuesday, March 28. These roads will be open on Saturday and Sunday. These will be total road closures and drivers must use alternate routes. Detours were not listed in the release.

Flag Run Road (County Route 9/8)

Flag Run Road/Marple Road (County Route 48/1)

Haislip Farm Road (County Route 48/4)

Marion County

The Rymer Bridge and nearby roads will be temporarily closed for work. Brink Road (CR 1) will be closed at milepost 3.11, about a tenth of a mile west of the intersection with Warrior Fork (CR 13) from Wednesday, March 22 through Saturday, March 25 from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. This will also be a total road closure and alternate routes must be used.