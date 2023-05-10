GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Tygart Adventure Lake, an outdoor attraction with a lake full of 30 inflatables in Taylor County, is set to open in a few weeks.

Opening day will be May 20, according to a press release sent Tuesday. Inflatables will include a 20-foot “iceberg,” giant slides, blobs, “spinning Saturns” and towers that visitors can climb or use to be launched into the air.

Tickets for the lake start at $16 for a half day, $19 for a full day, or $10 for a non-swimming beach pass, the release said. Reservations made at the WV State Parks website are recommended because the lake does have capacity limits.

“We are excited to open the Tygart Adventure Lake for the 2023 season, and we are especially proud to receive the recognition as the Most Unique Attraction in the region,” said CEO at State Park Adventures Paul Buechler in reference to a WV Living award the attraction earned last year.

In addition to the Adventure Lake, Tygart Lake State Park in Taylor County also offers boating, water skiing, scuba diving, kayaking, canoeing and fishing.