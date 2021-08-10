Tygart Lake closing due to low water levels

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Summer’s not over yet, but some summertime activities are going to be shutting down early because of low water levels at Tygart Lake.

It has been reported that the water level is about10 feet below average for where it should be this time of the year.

Man pulls boat out of Tygart Lake

Without enough water, Tygart Lake Cruises announced that all their events after Aug. 15 will be canceled. The low levels could lead to the boats ending up in the mud and being unable to be pulled out until next season.

Tygart Lake Cruises will be offering everyone refunds for canceled events. They said most of the local people understand the cancellation but some out-of-state travelers were disappointed to hear the news.

“It’s very disappointing to have to cancel everything out,” said Jennifer Amie, an employee with Tygart Lake Cruises. “We already had a late season. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to open because of the current pandemic, so this was a heavy disappointment but hopefully, we’ll be back next year.”

Officials from Tygart Lake’s Adventure Lake said they currently plan to remain open by just pushing their inflatables further into the lake. But they will reassess whether they will stay open for their full season on Aug. 12.