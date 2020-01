GRAFTON, W.Va. – Tygart Lake State Park held an event on New Year’s Day to help those who set fitness goals for the new year.

The First Day Hike was held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the park. One of the park’s naturalists guided hundreds of people on the 2.5 mile-long dogwood trail.

The hike was free to the public, and those who participated and completed the hike were given a “First Day Hike” patch to take home as a token of remembrance.