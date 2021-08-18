Tygart Lake Marina reassess early summer closure

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Tygart Lake Marina has changed their previous decision to close early this summer.

In early August, Tygart Lake Cruises and Marina announced they were canceling future events and asked private boat owners to remove their boats from the water. Marina officials said the low water levels in Tygart Lake would cause them to pull out their docks early. However, now the marina has decided to operate on a week-to-week basis going forward. Officials with the marina said they’ve recently seen water levels rise to the point where they can keep docks in the water for a little longer.

Tygart Lake Marina

“With the rain that we’ve gotten over the past couple of days it’s stabilized,” said Jennifer Amie, an employee with Tygart Lake Cruises. “We’ll be able to stay open until this coming weekend and then we’ll know by this coming weekend whether we can stay open for an additional week.”

Amie said, for their cruises, they haven’t made a definitive decision on whether to stay open. However, they have already issued refunds to everyone for their events.