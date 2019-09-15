Tygart Lake State Park Foundation features annual Appalachian Fall Festival

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Tygart Lake State Park kicked off its 10th annual Appalachian Fall Festival Saturday, and it started early in the morning making apple butter for purchase.

Inside the lodge at Tygart Lake State Park, there were raffles, crafters and yarn and spinning demonstrations. The Appalachian Fall Festival was open to the public and free to attend.

Proceeds from the event help support park maintenance projects. Last year’s proceeds paid for the gazebo located in the rear of the lodge area.

“We’ve helped purchase things for the lake, things that are not necessary but are well liked, such as we paid for part of the pavilion out back, we’ve put in a new playground out at the camp sites, we’ve put electric in a couple of the picnic areas,” said Lauralyn Wittek, member of the Tygart Lake Foundation.

The Tygart Lake Foundation said it offers several events at the park throughout the year, and the next event coming up will be a Haunted Hayride in October.