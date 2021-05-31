Tygart Lake State Park not nixed by cooler weather on Memorial Day

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Several people came out to enjoy a day at Tygart Lake State Park on Monday. While the weather was a bit cooler than average for a Memorial Day, families enjoyed playing at Tygart Adventures and boating on the lake.

A boat floats on the water of Tygart Lake

Families at the Tygart Adventures said the water was warmer than they expected.

“We came down and we tested it out, and the air is actually colder than the water. The water actually felt warmer than the air, which was bizarre. But, we were like ‘well, alright then, let’s get in’,” said Elizabeth Samms, a resident of Elkins.

