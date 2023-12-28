GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — You can ring in the New Year with Tygart Lake State Park as it hosts its annual New Year’s Eve Celebration.

The celebration was started by Park Naturalist Jacob Jackson and offers an array of family-friendly fun. The celebration will include bingo, pub trivia, and door prizes. There will also be a snack table and a sparkling grape juice toast at midnight, wine and beer will be available on request.

“Just getting folks together you know,” Jackson said. “I kind of started as I mentioned I started doing it as an alternative to, for folks that don’t want to go out and do the bar scene and the party scene and it’s gotten a really good response specifically for that, so that makes me feel pretty good that folks are kind of digging what I was going for with it and it’s just a lot of fun.”

The celebration will be held on Sunday, Dec. 31 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $13.99 and can be purchased by calling the lodge at 304-265-6144.