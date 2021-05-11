Tygart Lake State Park to open Adventure Lake attraction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced that Tygart Lake State Park will open a new Adventure Lake for park visitors to enjoy.

Justice and representatives from West Virginia State Parks will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 18 to mark the official grand opening of the Adventure Lake, according to a press release.

“Exciting things are happening at our state parks and the new Adventure Lake at Tygart is going to make an already special place even more attractive to folks looking for somewhere to take their families,” Justice said. “Summer vacation is right around the corner for so many and now we have this wonderful addition to this park. Whether you live here in West Virginia or you’re a visitor to our great state, it’s a great time to visit West Virginia State Parks. I’m excited beyond belief to cut the ribbon on this exciting new addition to one of our incredible state parks.”

The Adventure Lake, made possible by a partnership between the West Virginia State Parks system and ACE Adventure Resort, will feature 25 slides, obstacles and other inflatables, as well as a sandy beach area with lounge chairs, the release explains. The lake has capacity limits and day-of tickets will be limited, so guests are encouraged to book reservations in advance. Tickets for the grand opening and for session times throughout the summer are now available to purchase online.

“ACE is excited to once again partner with West Virginia State Parks, this time for an Adventure Lake at Tygart,” said Paul Buechler, chief financial officer of ACE Adventure Resort. “This addition is very similar to the Splash Park and Adventure Lake at Pipestem Resort State Park that opened in 2019. There’s no doubt it’ll provide an exciting, fun activity for families and kids vacationing at Tygart and will make the park even more appealing to potential visitors seeking family-friendly adventures.”

Photo: Adventure Lake at Pipestem Resort State Park showing similar setup to Tygart Lake State Park’s new addition

This is the latest of several enhancements at Tygart Lake State Park, according to the release. Other recent improvements include $3 million in upgrades to the park’s cabins, campground and lodge, which are expected to be completed this summer. Additionally, more than $100 million in major improvements have been completed or started at every state park and forest over the past four years.

“I want to thank Governor Justice for his continued support of our state parks and for making investments like this possible,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “West Virginia State Parks offer incredible vacation opportunities for families and outdoor enthusiasts, and they get better with every improvement and addition we make. We are truly excited to welcome guests this summer and to show off all of the hard work put into making Almost Heaven a world-class destination.”

Tickets for the Adventure Lake are now on sale. The lake will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. An all-day ticket is $16, and a half-day pass is $12. Half-day pass session times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All participants must wear a life jacket and complete a waiver form to enter, the release states.

Tygart Lake State Park has multiple options for overnight accommodations, including camping, cabins and a lodge. Adventure Lake is one of several activities available to guests, according to the release. The park is well known as a prime boating spot, but it also has a lakeside beach. Other activities include swimming, fishing, hiking and geocaching. Guests can also travel to other nearby West Virginia State Parks during their stay. Prickett’s Fort, Valley Falls, Coopers Rock and Cathedral are all within one hour’s drive from Tygart.

“We are very proud of the investments and improvements taking place throughout the entire West Virginia State Parks system and will see many of these projects come to fruition this spring and summer,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Stephen McDaniel. “From Tygart to Pipestem to Cacapon to Hawks Nest, it has taken a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication from the DNR, Department of Tourism, and ACE Adventure teams. And, of course, none of this work would be possible without the Governor’s support.”