Volunteers plant around 5,000 flags at Grafton National Cemetery

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Civilians and veterans alike gathered on Sunday morning to volunteer and plant roughly 5,000 flags at the Grafton National Cemetery.

Group of volunteers who planted flags

Courtesy of: Bobbie Watkins

There were about 100 flag planters according to Bobbie Larew Watkins who helped to organize the event. She said their goal was to honor military members and not to draw attention to themselves. Instead, she said, they wanted to honor every single soldier buried there because they are somebody’s daughter, son, sibling, aunt, uncle, parent, or friend.

“They fought for every single right and freedom we have and the very least we can do is show them honor and respect by placing these flags on their graves to honor them and their sacrifices on the Memorial Day,” Watkins said in a Facebook message.

Flags planted at the cemetery

Watkins said there are approximately 6,800 graves at the cemetery and that there were already 1500-2000 graves with flags when they arrived Sunday morning, so they filled in the rest.