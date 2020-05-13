West Taylor Elementary School holds parade to reunite students and teachers

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – The skies were clear and the temperature was above 60 degrees as students and teachers reunited Wednesday at West Taylor Elementary School.

Students and their families lined up in cars with signs made by students for all the staff and faculty at their school to see. Wednesday afternoon was the first time the teachers had seen their students since mid March.

“Its been very difficult these past what, six, seven weeks that we haven’t had our students,” said Amelia Halstead, a fourth grade teacher at the school. “It’s wonderful, and it means the world to us that our parents and our students are willing to go out of their way to do this for us.”

Every staff member was smiling ear to ear after being reunited with their students. Teachers said this whole situation has been a lot more difficult than they expected it to be, but Wednesday was the perfect reminder of why they work so hard each day.

“It’s definitely been a challenge, and it’s been a lot harder than I ever would have imagined, and I just can’t wait to get back to a normal, whenever that may be,” said Halstead.

Besides all the smiles, most students put together gifts or gave flowers to their teachers to show how much they appreciate and miss them.