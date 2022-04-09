FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – The West Taylor Elementary School hosted their first annual spring carnival on April 9. Funds raised from the carnival will go towards students’ field trips, spirit t-shirts, and the end of the year Fun Day.

The gym was filled with 15 games and a bounce house, and the cafeteria had a bake sale and food vendors. There were over 30 raffles with prizes ranging from season passes to Wisp Ski Resort down to car care buckets.

“We’re a part of the community, you know, our kids are a part of the community and our kids are going to be an active part of the community whenever they come out of school especially. So to have the communities support lets the kids know that, hey you know everybody else in the community is there to help them along their way as well,” said Melissa Good, West Taylor Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization President.

Students from Grafton High School, Taylor County High School, and West Taylor Alum volunteered to help with this years carnival.