GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wreaths Across America will hold its National Wreath Retirement Day this week.

The West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton is asking for the public to volunteer and help respectfully retire 6,296 wreaths.

“We’d like to have a thousand people to come back to help clean them up, that’s a hard job they’re frozen to the ground, they went through the elements of winter,” said Cliff Vangilder, W.Va. National Cemetery Coordinator, “Imagine 15 people cleaning up 6,000 some different grave sites here, it’s very hard, we need the general public to come back.”

These wreaths were placed on headstones by volunteers during Wreaths Across America Day honoring America’s Fallen Heroes.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, wreath retirement will start at 7 a.m. at the Grafton National Cemetery located at 431 Walnut St. in Grafton and will then move to the West Virginia National Cemetery located at 18-56 Veterans Memorial Lane in Grafton.

To learn how you can help and volunteer retiring wreaths click here.