BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Residents near the Harrison-Taylor county line may have heard a loud boom or experienced a power surge early Thursday morning.

According to the Harrison-Taylor County 911 Center, the noise was caused by a gas line getting struck by lightning on Wexford Way in Taylor County. The call for the incident was made just before 6:45 a.m., according to the 911 log.

No structure was involved in the incident, per 911 center officials.

The Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department responded, according to the 911 center.