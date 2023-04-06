GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after two children that allegedly “smell of feces” missed “over 80 days of school” in Taylor County.

On April 5, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department went to a residence on River Run Road for a welfare check on two children who had been reported by a member of West Taylor Middle School staff due to “the kids smell[ing] of feces and missing over 80 days of school,” according to a criminal complaint.

Jamie Cline

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they observed a boy and a girl playing in the yard before making contact with Jamie Cline, 37, of Fairmont.

Cline allowed deputies into the residence, they “noted the odor of urine/ammonia was very strong,” and when Cline was asked if there was anything illegal inside the residence, she “handed a piped that was lying on a stand by the front door” which Cline “identified as a meth pipe,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then observed a white crystal substance inside of the pipe, and Cline “identified it as methamphetamine”; Cline also told deputies that “she has been doing meth and Suboxone” which was left “in reach of both children,” deputies said.

While speaking with deputies, Cline also stated “that she hasn’t had water at the residence for two weeks,” but later told deputies “it was a month”; when deputies spoke to the owner of the residence, he advised that Cline had not had water running at the residence “for two months,” according to the complaint.

During their time in the residence, deputies located 19 dogs and “multiple cats,” as well as “dog feces on the floor in the children’s room”; a test of the ammonia levels taken by the Boothsville Fire Department showed the level “by air at 3.4,” deputies said.

Cline has been charged with two counts of child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.