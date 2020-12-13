Wreaths Across America continues its tradition despite COVID-19 conditions

GRAFTON, W.Va. – COVID-19 has created many hardships on families across the country. Despite the difficult times, Wreaths Across America continued its annual Christmas tradition of sponsoring wreaths to honor veterans for the holidays.

Early Sunday morning, wreaths were dropped off at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, and several volunteers came out to lend a hand in covering the cemetery.

There are over 5,500 people buried at this particular national cemetery, and even with the pandemic they were only 315 wreaths short from having a one to one ratio.

Coordinator Cliff VanGilder said it was an honor to see how much the community cares for the fallen soldiers.

“We would like to thank all the sponsors, and everyone who was able to purchase a wreath, and help us out with our mission,” said VanGilder. “We really appreciate everybody, and you know, the community in Grafton, and the surrounding communities, truly, care for their veterans. We look forward to another successful year next year.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, VanGilder said they were unable to hold an in person ceremony, where each branch of the military lays a wreath.

They will now be holding this event virtually on Friday Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

It can be viewed on its Facebook page here.