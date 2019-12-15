Wreaths across America covers entire cemetery with wreaths for the holidays

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia National Cemetary held its annual laying of the wreaths ceremony for the 2019 holiday season.

Hundreds of people came out to honor, and celebrate the fallen veterans. The ceremony started with the singing of the national anthem at noon, and followed with the laying of a single wreath for each branch of the military.

Following the ceremony of remembrance, community members then spread out and covered each and every veterans grave with an individual wreath.

5,535 fallen soldiers all were able to have a wreath this holiday season thanks to everyone who donated. Wreaths Across America Coordinator, Cliff VanGilder said it was the second time there were able to cover them all.

“There’s a lot of people who showed a lot of outreach, support and are excited we were able to cover this,” VanGilder said. “Again, as coordinator of this cemetery, I would like to thank the people who sponsored a wreath, all the groups that did such a good job raising money for us, and all the businesses that helped with contributions.”