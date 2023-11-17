CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Wreaths Across America is calling on the community to help them reach a goal of 6,500 wreaths to place on the gravestones of service members on Dec. 16.

Currently, the group has around 3,200 wreaths. For every $34 dollars donated, three wreaths will be placed. The deadline to donate online and be postmarked by Nov. 28.

”So we need all we can from our community from any corporation, anybody that can help out over the next eight days, we need all the help we can get,” said Cliff VanGilder, Location Coordinator at West Virginia National Cemetery and Grafton National Cemetery. “As a veteran, it means so much to honor all the heroes buried in the National Cemetery, not just, not just for friends and family that I know there, but all of them. They all paid their sacrifice and served their time in the country, no matter what the conflict was.”

Around 1,000 people participated in last year’s event, and officials expect an even bigger turnout this year. Because of congestion at the West Virginia National Cemetery last year, event organizers will have off-site facilities at Taylor County Middle School and Grafton High School with shuttle services starting at 11 a.m. from both locations. According to a press release, “only individuals directly involved in the ceremony, veterans, and those with handicaps will be permitted to park on-site.”

The Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held at the West Virginia National Cemetery at noon on Dec. 16, and another event the same day at the Grafton National Cemetery at 3 p.m.

To make donations, you can go here.