Wreaths Across America launches Giving in July campaign

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A national nonprofit, Wreaths Across America (WAA), launched its annual Giving in July campaign on Thursday.

Giving in July is a month dedicated giving back to the community, while helping share the mission of remember, honor and teach. Locally, WAA has partnered with another nonprofit, West Virginia Caring.

Since its founding in 2007, WAA has partnered with hundreds of like-minded charities, community programs, and civic groups throughout the country to remember and honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military all year long.

West Virginia Caring is a nonprofit and end-of-life provider. Throughout the month of July, WAA will give back $5 to WV Caring for every $15 wreath sponsorship made to the support the group’s mission. Through this national program, WAA has given back nearly $15 million in local contributions over the last 13 years.

“I have long said, it would be disingenuous for us as an organization whose mission is to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom, if we do not support other like-minded programs doing just that in their communities,” said WAA Executive Director, Karen Worcester. “Our Group Sponsorship Program is a year-round effort, but through Giving in July we hope to remind people that veterans and our current military serve and protect us 365 days a year and it is never too early to make a difference in your own community.”

This year, more than 2,500 cemeteries will participate in National Wreaths Across America Day, including West Virginia National Cemetery – Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 – and more than 4,000 Sponsorship Groups are working in their communities to raises funds and awareness to honor the local servicemembers with the placement of veterans’ wreaths made of fresh Maine balsam.

For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.