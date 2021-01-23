WV Caring begins annual “Hearts” campaign

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Next week, West Virginia Caring will be set to begin its annual “Hearts” campaign. This will be the 12th year of the fundraiser.

The “Hearts” campaign is a fundraiser aimed at giving services to hospice patients who otherwise could not afford it. Every year, West Virginia Caring puts a focus on helping local hospice patients by encouraging local businesses and individual to give to the campaign. In a year unlike any other, with the COVID-19 pandemic claiming over 400,000 lives in the US, the country has seen no shortage of grief. VP of Public Affairs for WV Caring, Cindy Woodyard, explains that the pandemic is all the more reason to help people in need.

“This is an unforeseen time and illnesses and death do not stop by a holiday or anything else that’s going on. So we’ve continued to serve, and people need our help,” she explained.

There will be a virtual wall of hearts that everyone can see.

The “Hearts” campaign will begin in February and last the entire month. The goal that has been set is $10,000.

