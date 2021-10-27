WV Department of Environmental Protection holds tire collection

Crews unloading tires from truck

GRAFTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection held its annual tire collection in Taylor County on Wednesday.

The collectors filled three trucks of tires from the community. Organizers said they collected more than 2,000 tires.

Each community member was able to turn in up to 10 tires from cars and light trucks.

Tires

“The reason to bring them here is it’s a much better way for us to collect them … Plus, you don’t want them laying around on your property,” said Kelly Cook, Project Manager for WVDEP. “I think these events are important because people just don’t even know how to dispose of the tires, so at least if they come here, it’s pretty coinvent. We have a crew that unloads it, you can get them taken care of.”

The WVDEP scheduled eight tire collections in October. A full list of tire collection dates and locations can be found here.