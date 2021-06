GRAFTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of a road closure on HARP Route 932, West Main Street in Grafton, from Franklin Street to Market Street.

The road closure is currently in place and will be 24/7 until further notice. The reason for this road closure is for slide correction. Detour signs are currently in place.

All traffic must use the detour route, according to the West Virginia DOH.