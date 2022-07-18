GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over 40 social studies teachers from across West Virginia met at Grafton High School on Monday to talk about class material for the upcoming school year.

25 different presentations were held to discuss teaching strategies, technology in the classroom, teaching remotely and historical events like the West Virginia Mine Wars.

There was also a special remote presentation by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum focusing on how best to teach the Holocaust in the classroom.

West Virginia Department of Education’s social studies coordinator Dustin Lambert began the presentation and wanted to make sure teachers understood the proper vocabulary, facts and lessons to be learned from the Holocaust.

“I think we have to understand that there are groups of people out there today still believing the Holocaust did not exist, which is completely absurd. But part of the responsibility that we as educators have is to ensure that our educators have good resources in front of them to counter some of the suspicion or the lies that are being spread in our state and in our county,” Lambert said.

This year’s conference was the first in three years due to health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, which made this year’s conference particularly important to some teachers.

Lambert said it’s important to have social studies teachers together so they can collaborate and engage in authentic conversation.

“Teaching is still an important part of our society. Without teachers we don’t have schools, we don’t have education, so I think it’s a huge part of what the conference is all about,” Lambert said.