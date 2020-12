GRAFTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting death in Taylor County.

It happened just after 10 o’clock Sunday morning.

Troopers were dispatched to Sand Ridge Road where they found one person shot in the chest, who was already deceased.

The State Police believe the victim is the ex-boyfriend of a suspect.

The WVSP Crime Scene Team was called out to assist at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.