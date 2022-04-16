GRAFTON, W.Va. – Two young siblings of Taylor County will have their artwork displayed in Grafton for years to come. The statue, titled Hope for Renewal, was designed by Elias and Violet Rubenstein. The design of the statue was brought to life by Mountain Artworks artist Michael Sizemore.

A portion of the inspiration for the sculpture was drawn from the Grafton and Flatwoods monsters. A phoenix is shown at the top “rising from the ashes” in the way that the artists see Grafton’s path to renewal.

“What I hope people take away from it is that there are capable minds in Grafton, West Virginia that can do stuff like this. And that anybody who wants to go out and do something can just go out and do it. What you interpret from this, and what you take away from it is special to you, and we want that to be special to people,” said Elias Rubenstein.

Elias encouraged other local, Grafton artists to go out and create the art that they’re inspired to create.

“I think both of us were just trying to show that [Grafton’s] not completely gone, and there is the hope that’s still there, and when they see it, there is special talent that is in Grafton, and its not just like, empty, it is capable of many things, and I’m happy that Elias and I got to do something like that,” said Violet Rubenstein.

Violet wants to bring attention to the unique people who make up Grafton, and their talents.

“This is kind of my jam really, you know, working with the community, working with young folks, getting people in the spirit of community involvement and the arts, and what better way to do that through the young folks in the community, and when you bring all that together, and you have something that actually gets put up as a sculpture, its just a wonderful thing,” said Sizemore.

Funding for the sculpture came from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, as well as the National Endowment for the Arts.