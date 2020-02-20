Your Community Foundation presents a check to the Family Resource Network in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Your Community Foundation (YCF) presented its last check to Taylor County Family Resource Network (FRN) Thursday morning. Taylor County is the last of five counties in north central West Virginia that YCF has been awarding grants to.

YCF was given $10,000 to distribute among the areas they work with, so they decided to give $2,000 to a single or multiple non-profits in each county (Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, and Taylor).

The FRN in Taylor County was the only organization in the county that received the grant, so they were given the full $2,000 to go into purchasing winter clothes and essentials that the people and families need. Director Cathy Coontz-Griffith said they will get the most out of this money for whoever is in need of clothes, boots, or blankets this winter.

“It all depends on the need, and how expensive the items are that are being requested,” said Coontz-Griffith. “This particular grant was for warm weather clothing and, you know sometimes a decent blanket is 20 bucks so you know we are going to try to stretch it as long as we can stretch it.”

In 2019, the FRN served almost 5,000 individuals and families, out of the 17,000 people in Taylor county.

“Anyone who needs assistance with food, or clothing, or toiletries, or even some pet food, it’s all based on availability,” said Coontz-Griffith. “Sometimes we do run out of items. Sometimes we do take referrals, kind of like a one stop shop for referrals of what the people need most. Helps us with what the essentials are for the people in the community.”

The organization will use this grant to purchase warm winter clothes, but they are always looking for donations. To learn more on how to donate, or what they are looking for, you can call (304)-265-6838 or visit their Facebook page for more information.

They also have a new location: 105 Beech St, Grafton, WV, 26354.