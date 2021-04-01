Team work makes the dream work: How Fairmont Senior’s team chemistry led them to a 12-0 start

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The top ranked girls basketball team in Class Triple-A, Fairmont Senior, has had a more than ideal start to the high school basketball season.

The Polar Bears post a 12-0 record, beating multiple ranked programs and earning the top seed in the AP rankings week after week.

The team bids a lot of experience, including every upperclassmen with experience in the state tournament.

But what is the key to so much success? Junior guard and West Virginia University Women’s basketball commit Marley Washenitz says it’s team chemistry.

“Our chemistry this year and the way we play together, the way we flow, it’s worked really well for us this year. We’re all friends on and off the court, we all like each other, we all have each other’s backs. So when it comes to playing other teams, we have trust in each other and our flow of the game and our rhythm, once we get a flowy rhythm in the game it’s really hard to stop us,” Washenitz said.

The undeniable bond between Washenitz and teammate Meredith Maier is vivid in any game the Polar Bears play in. The duo fills stat sheets with either one of them posting a double-double in each game.

Washenitz said they bonded quickly due to an immediate start to training together.

“We became friends very quickly, we started working out together. We’d go workout together, we’d go shoot, we’d go dribble, anything we could so we bonded really well and kind of understood each other’s games very well. So when it came to playing with her, it was no surprise that we collided so good,” Washenitz said.

But it’s not just Washenitz and Maier. The whole team works well together and there are plenty of weapons to get the ball in the hoop.

“That’s the great thing about our team is that we have more than just one threat. We have like six solid players which is very unlikely for teams around here especially. So just having the different types of players and the different types of speeds and all of the different players that can help lift one up if there is a bad moment or bad game,” Washenitz said.

Washenitz said this can be attributed to the team’s work ethic and the work they put in during the off season.



“I think from our team’s experience and our team’s work ethic in the off season, we’ve had a lot better of a start than other teams because we do take our high school season seriously, most of us play AAU travel ball, we train with our trainers, we go work out every day or every other day. So working in the offseason I think really helped because we’re a step ahead of teams that maybe got a late start,” Washenitz said.



The Polar Bears are back in action this Friday as they honor their lone senior, Bekah Jenkins, on senior night against Liberty.