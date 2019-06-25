Teenage girl missing from Harrison County

The Clarksburg Police Department continues the search for a missing 15-year-old girl from the Stealey area of Clarksburg.

Hannah Romig went missing from her house at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Deputy Chief Jason Snider.

Romig is described as being 5 foot 3, weighing 170 pounds and having short brown hair. Police say she has ADHD, depression and is developmentally delayed.

Officers said, Romig wears glasses and has scars on her left arm and wrist from self-mutilation.

Romig was last seen wearing a silver headband with cat ears, blue Harry Potter shirt, blue jean shorts, floral sandals, and carrying a floral Coach purse.

“We are exhausting any efforts we have, following up on any leads with detectives and patrol,” Snider said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department tip line at 304-624-1625. Sightings should be reported to Harrison/Taylor 911.