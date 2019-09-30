Temporary closure of Exit 125 on I-79 in Harrison County begins Tuesday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Work continues around the Saltwell Road exit in Harrison County. The West Virginia Division of Highways is now advising motorists to find an alternate route due to a road closure and traffic delay on the north and southbound lanes of Exit 125, beginning Tuesday, from 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

The purpose of the road closure is so crews can set girders for the new bridge structure. Drivers are asked to use the alternate route of exit 124 and county road 279.

West Virginia DOH has asked drivers to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. The closure will last until Thursday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories