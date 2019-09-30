Temporary closure of Exit 125 on I-79 in Harrison County begins Tuesday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Work continues around the Saltwell Road exit in Harrison County. The West Virginia Division of Highways is now advising motorists to find an alternate route due to a road closure and traffic delay on the north and southbound lanes of Exit 125, beginning Tuesday, from 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

The purpose of the road closure is so crews can set girders for the new bridge structure. Drivers are asked to use the alternate route of exit 124 and county road 279.

West Virginia DOH has asked drivers to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute. The closure will last until Thursday.