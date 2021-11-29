Ten local teams ranked in AP boys basketball preseason poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class AAAA
|1. Morgantown (10)
|13-1
|100
|1
|2. George Washington
|10-1
|86
|3
|3. Huntington
|9-2
|68
|2
|(tie) University
|8-1
|68
|4
|5. Martinsburg
|8-1
|62
|5
|6. Cabell Midland
|10-3
|60
|6
|7. Greenbrier East
|9-2
|40
|7
|8. Wheeling Park
|8-4
|19
|8
|9. South Charleston
|10-4
|18
|10
|10. Princeton
|9-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Jefferson 6, Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 2.
Class AAA
|1. Robert C. Byrd (10)
|12-1
|100
|1
|2. Fairmont Senior
|13-1
|90
|2
|3. Shady Spring
|8-2
|74
|3
|4. Nitro
|11-3
|68
|4
|5. Wheeling Central
|9-2
|63
|5
|6. Logan
|12-4
|49
|6
|7. Herbert Hoover
|11-3
|38
|7
|8. Grafton
|11-3
|24
|8
|9. Winfield
|11-5
|20
|10
|10. Notre Dame
|3-5
|19
|9
Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2, Hampshire 2, North Marion 1.
Class AA
|1. Williamstown (8)
|11-1
|97
|1
|2. Charleston Catholic (1)
|8-2
|90
|3
|3. Poca (1)
|9-4
|77
|2
|4. Clay County
|10-2
|66
|5
|5. St. Marys
|11-3
|65
|4
|6. Ravenswood
|10-5
|45
|7
|7. Magnolia
|8-6
|38
|6
|8. Braxton County
|8-4
|29
|9
|9. Chapmanville
|6-6
|16
|8
|10. South Harrison
|8-5
|11
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 7, Liberty Raleigh 5, Ritchie County 4.
Class A
|1. Man (8)
|11-1
|98
|1
|2. James Monroe (1)
|14-0
|87
|2
|3. Pendleton County (1)
|9-0
|81
|3
|4. Tug Valley
|10-2
|72
|4
|5. Clay-Battelle
|12-2
|58
|5
|6. Webster County
|6-4
|41
|6
|7. Greenbrier West
|7-6
|35
|7
|8. Tolsia
|7-4
|23
|8
|9. Cameron
|9-4
|18
|10
|(tie) Tucker County
|10-2
|18
|NR
Others receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian 15, Mount View 3, Meadow Bridge 1