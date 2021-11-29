Ten local teams ranked in AP boys basketball preseason poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10)13-11001
2. George Washington10-1863
3. Huntington9-2682
(tie) University8-1684
5. Martinsburg8-1625
6. Cabell Midland10-3606
7. Greenbrier East9-2407
8. Wheeling Park8-4198
9. South Charleston10-41810
10. Princeton9-29NR

Others receiving votes: Musselman 6, Jefferson 6, Parkersburg South 6, Buckhannon-Upshur 2.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (10)12-11001
2. Fairmont Senior13-1902
3. Shady Spring8-2743
4. Nitro11-3684
5. Wheeling Central9-2635
6. Logan12-4496
7. Herbert Hoover11-3387
8. Grafton11-3248
9. Winfield11-52010
10. Notre Dame3-5199

Others receiving votes: Lincoln 2, Hampshire 2, North Marion 1.

Class AA

1. Williamstown (8)11-1971
2. Charleston Catholic (1)8-2903
3. Poca (1)9-4772
4. Clay County10-2665
5. St. Marys11-3654
6. Ravenswood10-5457
7. Magnolia8-6386
8. Braxton County8-4299
9. Chapmanville6-6168
10. South Harrison8-511NR

Others receiving votes: Wyoming East 7, Liberty Raleigh 5, Ritchie County 4.

Class A

1. Man (8)11-1981
2. James Monroe (1)14-0872
3. Pendleton County (1)9-0813
4. Tug Valley10-2724
5. Clay-Battelle12-2585
6. Webster County6-4416
7. Greenbrier West7-6357
8. Tolsia7-4238
9. Cameron9-41810
(tie) Tucker County10-218NR

Others receiving votes: Greater Beckley Christian 15, Mount View 3, Meadow Bridge 1

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

