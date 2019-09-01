The 41st annual Italian Heritage Festival continues with parade and other activities

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival was in full swing as participants celebrated its 41st anniversary.

The streets of Clarksburg were filled with those near and far during the second day of activities. Bands, floats, singers, local officials and other marched to show their pride and support.

“It’s always meeting friends and family that come in from out of town, that’s one. The food is great and the entertainment is always worth coming for.” Angelo Basile, resident of Columbia South Carolina.

The Italian Heritage Festival has in the past been rated among the “Top 100 Events in North America” by the American Bus Association, a “Top 20 Event” by the Southeast Tourism Society and one of the “Top Four Italian Festivals in the Nation” by the National Sons of Italy.