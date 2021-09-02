The American Red Cross host blood drive on a college campus

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – An organization held a blood drive at Fairmont State University.

The American Red Cross welcomed students and faculty to donate blood to help with their blood shortage. This was the first time that they have been back on campus since the Fall of 2019.

Donor Recruitment Services Account Manager Ryan Edsall said the only way patients in hospitals receive blood is because of these blood drives.

“We’re doing the blood drive here like all college campuses we have a captive audience,” said Edsall. We have a lot of young people generally healthier and there of a good age to donate. Another thing is it’s a good community service project.”

Edsall also said it’s great to get younger people out to donate because it could make them a donor for life.

The American Red Cross is the primary blood supplier for hospitals in north central West Virginia.

You can donate blood every eight weeks. The American Red Cross will be back at Fairmont State University on November 2, 2021.