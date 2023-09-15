CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Many political analysts are calling the West Virginia U.S. Senate race the biggest in the nation. And now it’s turning into a battle of endorsements.

Del. Moore Capito (R – Kanawha, 055), who is running for governor, made a video endorsement of Gov. Jim Justice in his Senate race against Rep. Alex Mooney. Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, who is Moore’s mom, has also endorsed Justice for Senate.

Sen. Capito is essentially the Republican party leader in the state, and traditionally party leaders don’t make endorsements in primaries, but it’s not a rule. So far, Gov. Justice has not made any endorsement on which Republican should succeed him.

“At some point in time, I probably will endorse a candidate for governor. And I can say this, Moore is a very, very qualified, you know, man,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

“I think that the Governor will be the best senator. I am here in the Senate. I know what it takes, and I know what the governor’s track record has been,” Sen. Capito said.

But it’s not “all in the family.” State Treasurer Riley Moore, who is Moore Capito’s first cousin and Senator Capito’s nephew, is backing Rep. Alex Mooney in the Senate race.

Mooney is also touting other big-name endorsements such as Senators Rand Paul and Ted Cruz.

His campaign issued a statement saying in part: “He’s also received endorsements from over 30 West Virginia legislators…, Club for Growth, Gun Owners of America, and Veterans for America first… the momentum is on our side.”