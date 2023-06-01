PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Annual Blue and Gray Reunion is returning to Barbour County this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.event, 12 News has gathered everything you should know if you live in Philippi or plan to attend.

According to the reunion’s website, the Annual Blue & Gray Reunion is meant to provide a glimpse into the year 1861 with a reenactment of the first land battle of the Civil War. Confederate and Union troop reenactors will erect campsites that the public is welcome to visit where you can see how soldiers on both sides lived during the war.

According to a Facebook post from the Philippi Police Department, some roads and streets in Philippi will be closed for various Blue & Gray events. You can find all of the closures below.

Wednesday, May 31: Court Street will be closed for the entirety of the event.

Thursday, June 1: Church Street will be closed for the entirety of the event. (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Friday, June 2: South lane of the Covered Bridge will be closed from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the section of Main Street from Court Street to Church Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. South and North Main Streets from the North end of the bypass to U.S. Route 119 will be closed from 6 p.m. until the end of the parade.

Saturday, June 3: The section of Main Street between Church Street and Court Street will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Philippi Covered Bridge will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

Sunday, June 4: No parking will be permitted on Main Street after 10 a.m. South and North Main Streets from the North end of the bypass to U.S. Route 119 will be closed from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Some of the main events happening at this year’s reunion include a parade on Friday, Belington Elementary’s 5k run on Saturday and the Reenactor’s Skirmish on Saturday. Several other silent auctions, meals and demonstrations will take place as well. For the full event list, click here.