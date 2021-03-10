The Grape Leaf reopens after nearly two months of closure

Fairmont W.Va. – A Fairmont husband and wife are happy to be back together again doing what they love, cooking up some authentic Mediterranean food in their restaurant.

“It was kind of a hard scenario, but we got him home. And were happy to re-open were really excited,” Heather Rockwell, co-owner of The Grape Leaf, said.

After a long time apart Rockwell is happy to have her husband back by her side in their restaurant, The Grape Leaf.

Naser Albalwi, Co-owner and head chef at The Grape Leaf, went to Saudi Arabia to visit family in early January. While there the country locked down due to COVID-19 and Albalwi couldn’t return. But with the help of his wife and family, he has now back and The Grape Leaf is reopened.

“He’s excited to be back and it was a big process,” Rockwell said.

Serving up authentic Mediterranean food, The Grape Leaf reopened Tuesday and had the support of the people of Fairmont.

“People are really excited to have diversity in food again and some more options in Fairmont and so it was really exciting to be open again,” Rockwell said. “We really hope people will try something new and come on down and visit us.”

“We definitely bring a unique flair and different flavor here. Its all authentic. All real authentic recipes. I think Fairmont seems to embrace us pretty well,” Joseph Arbogast, chef at The Grape Leaf said.

The Grape Leaf is in downtown Fairmont on Adams Street and is open for lunch Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.