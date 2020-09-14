The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirms 3 COVID-19 deaths in nursing home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirms the deaths of three nursing home residents, related to COVID-19.

The DHHR confirmed these three coronavirus deaths, a 66-year-old man from Harrison County, an 86-year-old man from Harrison County and a 76-year-old man from Harrison County, in their Monday report.

The deceased recently resided at the Genesis (Salem) Nursing Facility. This makes the 5th, 6th, and 7th death of Harrison County residents related to COVID-19.

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department continues to encourage the community to wear face coverings, avoid close contacts while social distancing (staying 6 feet apart), avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and covering your coughs and sneezes.

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department says that employing these measures is the best way to protect yourself, your family and the community. Also to be aware and display these measures, with extra emphasis, when in the presence of those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly.