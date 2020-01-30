The Rambling Root in downtown Fairmont hosts event for CNA’s and nurses

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – All nurses and certified nurses assistants (CNA) in the area were appreciated at The Rambling Root in downtown Fairmont, Wednesday.

The bar offered discounted drink specials, as well as free appetizers for everyone in this field. All they had to do was bring proof of employment with a badge, school nurse id or a screenshot of the id on their phone.

Employee, DJ Cassell expressed their admiration of these events and said that holding these events is a simple way to give back to the community, for all they do every day.

“We’re always trying to do stuff with the community and with people not appreciated as much as they should,” said Cassell. “We like to include different groups from our community in the area and stuff, in the events we host.”