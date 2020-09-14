The recovery community coalition seeks to raise statewide awareness of National Recovery Month, Glow Run for Recovery 5k

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – All recovery programs and locations encourage those who are new to treatment and recovery from Substance Use Disorder to enjoy the healthy exercise of running and/or walking a distance of 3.1 miles, or 5k, next week.

The West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences, in collaboration with more than a dozen other recovery programs, churches, health clinics, and community groups across the state, will host a virtual 5k event. The virtual event is free to everyone, and will take place between September 19 and September 26, 2020.

To celebrate National Recovery Month, all social Media platforms will use the hashtag #GR4R2020 to collect the stories of people across the state participating in the virtual run.

Any finishers will be automatically entered to win prizes, which include weekend stays at two of West Virginia’s state parks. There will also be live stories of hope shared throughout the week, as well as a virtual dance party finale on September 26.

The Glow Run for Recovery 5k is the second annual event being supported by the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences (WVARR), in collaboration with the WV Office of Drug Control Policy, Recovery Point WV, Great Rivers Regional System of Addiction Care, Addiction Response Kanawha (ARK), Solution Oriented Addiction Response (SOAR), and other concerned groups.

The Glow Run plans to be an annual in-person event. However, with the coronavirus pandemic, the planning committee decided to make this event virtual this year.

For more information regarding this virtual 5k, contact Jennie Hill, Assistant Director of WVARR at jennie@wvarr.org.