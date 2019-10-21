The Robinson Grand features the classic Disney film, Hocus Pocus

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand hosted a classic Halloween favorite Sunday evening with over 700 people in attendance.

The theater featured the Disney classic, Hocus Pocus and featured a new signature drink, witch’s brew.

After last year’s sold out event, officials at Robinson Grand say, “they knew they had to bring the film back for the public to enjoy”.

“We’re not only seeing families and kids with their mom’s and dad’s, but we’re seeing date nights and couples. It’s kind of that resurgence of the millennials who are like, ‘I grew up with this movie and we’re so excited to come back and see it like we’re kids again’, but then they get to be old enough to drink and have a really good time,” said Emily Moore, Sales and Marketing Manager at The Robinson Grand.

The Robinson Grand hosts several seasonal films, including “The Polar Express”, where kids can get into character and come dressed in their pajama’s and the classic film, “A White Christmas”.